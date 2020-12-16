Update 15:45: GOG suddenly changed its mind some hours after this story was published, which you can read about here. We'll leave the original story up here for context.

Original Story Follows: Red Candle Games has announced that the Taiwanese studio has done a deal with GOG to finally re-release first-person supernatural horror Devotion later this week, almost two years after it was originally delisted from Steam.

Making the announcement via Twitter, the company said that the content would "remain the same" as the game that was removed reportedly due to a backlash from Chinese players due to content in a texture that made an offensive reference to president Xi Jinping, with the studio even finding its publisher's business license revoked by the Chinese government.

These reports were originally denied by the studio, saying it removed the title for "another complete QA check" although it acknowledged in a later statement that the act was a "critical and unprofessional error during the game's production" and that it was a "malfunction of project management, not a deliberate act."

The game itself sees you set foot in a mysterious Taiwan apartment complex in the 1980s, seemingly lost in time as it follows the plight of a young family over seven years. It received high praise at the time of its release, with many players comparing it to P.T.

Devotion is set for release on PC via GOG on December 18.