Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition on the Nintendo Switch has a unique feature that lets the player change Styles on the go (via Siliconera).

Producer Matt Walker teased that the Switch edition of the game would be getting special mechanics and add-ons to ensure it stands apart from the other versions. This is par for the course for lots of Switch ports, like Overwatch’s Joy-Con aiming, and Resident Evil 5 and 6’s motion controls. Nevertheless, one of the new features has been revealed and it shakes up the gameplay of Devil May Cry 3 quite considerably.

The Free Style mode lets players swap between the combat styles offered to them at checkpoints and the beginning of each level. Previously, the style chosen would be locked in for the remainder of the encounter until the player found a checkpoint or finished the level. Now, Swordmaster, Gunslinger, Royalguard, and Trickster are available as Dante or Vergil make their way through the tower. This was only introduced to the series in Devil May Cry 4, but Switch players have an all-new way to play Devil May Cry 3.

Style-swapping is achieved by tapping one of the directional buttons on the Joy-Cons. Each d-pad button corresponds to one Style: “up for Trickster, down for Royal Guard, left for Gunslinger and right for Swordmaster. For the special styles unlocked later in the game, it’ll require a quick double-tap of specific buttons. For Doppelganger, double-tap left, and for Quicksilver, double-tap right.” This addition revitalises the Special Edition of Devil May Cry 3, and it seems there’s even more to look forward to.

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition will be released for Nintendo Switch on February 20, 2020.

