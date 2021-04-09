THQ Nordic has announced that extra-terrestrial adventure remake Destroy All Humans! will be heading to Nintendo Switch in June.

This means it'll land almost a year after the game's release last summer on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and will allow you to take control of alien anti-hero Crypto-137 as he comes to Earth to invade the planet and free his clone Crypto-136 into the bargain on the go. It's a remake of the 2005 PS2, PC and Xbox title, with the visuals given a 2021-suitable enhancement and the restoration of a cut mission here or there to boot.

You can check out the release date announcement trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of the game below. Destroy All Humans! launches for Nintendo Switch on June 29 and while you wait you can check out our review of the remake's original release over here.