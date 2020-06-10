Destiny 3 is not happening for the time being, because Bungie wants to focus on supporting Destiny 2 (via GameSpot).

Beyond Light, the newest expansion for the sci-fi shlooter, will arrive on September 22. Then, The Witch Queen will roll out in 2021, and Lightfall in 2022. I don’t envy Bungie right now, because it looks like it’s got its hands full bringing the game forward to the next generation and supporting it for the current generation and its community. However, these expansions are all very exciting and will ensure that the game doesn’t surge exponentially in size (here’s looking at you, Star Wars Battlefront 2).

In the interim, players will look forward to the offerings of the Destiny Content Vault, which will even overhaul original Destiny events for its sequel. “We will always do our best to give early notice of what’s being cycled into the DCV, to help you and your friends plan around how you want to complete your collections and build up your account before the new Destiny year starts,” said Bungie in the announcement. “The vast majority of content we choose to vault will also be from destinations and activities that have been free for all players for several months prior to their departure. For example: the Curse of Osiris campaign, which has been free since Shadowkeep launched in October 2019, and part of the Destiny 2 experience since December 2017, will go in the DCV later this year.”

As aforementioned, it sounds like Bungie is going to be very busy, indeed. As a result, director Luke Smith has stated that the priority is sustaining Destiny 2, and Destiny 3 is not in the works. “We’re not planning on making one,” he said. Straightforward stuff. If the company is interested in continuing the Destiny IP, it will be released in 2023 at the earliest, owing to the lineup of expansions for Destiny 2.

In addition, Bungie is recruiting for a “whimsical” RPG which is wholly unconnected to Destiny. The game is thought to use “a wide variety of pursuit and loot systems,” and “weapons, armor, and abilities” as core mechanics of its combat. It’s intriguing, and we’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

Destiny 2 is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia.