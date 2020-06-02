Bungie might have bungled the reveal for the next expansion for Destiny 2, through a (deleted) Instagram post (via VG247).

“If you are familiar with the rituals and cycles that mark a year in the life of a Guardian, you must be curious as to when we’ll begin a conversation about what is next,” said community manager David Dague last week. “We can’t put a date on that just yet, but we will very soon. That’s a promise. We know you’re hungry for that news and we’re just as eager to deliver it.” Expansions for the sci-fi shlooter are set for summer, usually, so this new adventure is soon to arrive.

Very soon to arrive, in fact. The deleted Instagram post depicted Eris Morn climbing a snowy mountain in a teaser clip. “The next chapter of Destiny 2 is almost here,” it said. “Tune in for the unveiling at 6pm CEST on June 9.” However, seeing as the post was deleted, it’s possible that someone got their wires crossed, and the reveal isn’t happening next week.

As such, we shouldn’t get too ahead of ourselves. Dague did say that news is on the way “very soon,” so we’ll keep you updated when we know.

Destiny 2 is out now for PC, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

