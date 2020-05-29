Bungie are teasing some 'exciting news' on the future of Destiny 2 next month in their latest weekly update, as spotted by VGC.

In the newest This Week at Bungie post from the studio, Community Manager David Dague hinted that this is usually the time of year for such announcements on the long-running live service game, saying 'If you are familiar with the rituals and cycles that mark a year in the life of a Guardian, you must be curious as to when we'll begin a conversation about what is next. We can't put a date on that just yet, but we will very soon. That's a promise. We know you're hungry for that news and we're just as eager to deliver it.'

Of course, information of this sort would usually be dropped at conferences such as E3, but with the current world COVID-19 situation preventing that from happening and forcing Bungie to close its offices in Seattle for the time being, that won't be the case this year. Dague says 'We have exciting news to share with you about our plans, but it won’t happen at some fancy convention under hot lights. Instead, we'll use the Internet.'

Later in the post, Production Director Justin Truman narrows down the window for the news further, saying 'We look forward to continuing this conversation, and continuing to evolve Destiny together. And in 12 days, we can’t wait to show you more of what we’ve been working on.'

There's not too much in the way of hints to what that news will be, specifically, but they do reccomend players follow the studio's social media accounts for updates, saying: 'Keep your eyes trained on @Bungie for updates. We’ll stream our announcements in the usual places. You’ll learn about the next Season of Destiny 2 at the same time that we talk about the next chapter in this story that has been unfolding all year long.'

Destiny 2 is out now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Google Stadia.