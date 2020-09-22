Bungie has dropped a new trailer for upcoming expansion Destiny 2: Beyond Light showing off the new destination of Europa.

The desolate frozen moon is known in the Destiny universe as the home of the Exos, and a hunt for lost Golden Age tech is set to keep you and your fellow Guardians busy across multiple areas including Eventide Ruins, Asterion Abyss, Cadmus Ridge, Charon's Crossing and more to explore when the DLC launches in November.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light's launch is set to see a bunch of old content be retired from the game however, as it came out back in August approximately half of Destiny 2's current content will be Vaulted once the expansion goes live.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below. Destiny 2: Beyond Light is set to launch on November 10 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC while Destiny 2's Shadowkeep and Forsaken expansions go live on Xbox Game Pass for console from today.