Night School Studios’ Afterparty will arrive on Switch on March 6.

The core mechanic is, expectedly, drinking. Different cocktails and concoctions give Lola and Milo different moods, and so offer different determinant dialogue options. When we played the preview, we found that one drink turned the character rowdy, and the other made them sad and reflective. The decisions the player selects have rippling consequences elsewhere in Hell, and if they play their cards right, they might be able to outdrink the Devil. If not… well… eternity is a very long time.

Afterparty is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and comes to Switch on March 6.

