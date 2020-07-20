Deathloop, the newest supernatural stealth-action title from Arkane Studios, is twisting the elements of a roguelike to suit its time-travelling narrative.

As the release date draws ever nearer, game director Dinga Bakaba and art director Sebastien Mitton sat down with IGN to talk about what makes the game tick. In Deathloop, players will live a day over and over as they uncover the mysteries of Black Reef, the esoteric island run by hedonistic partiers. Firstly, Bakaba detailed how the game is a variation on the standard roguelikes we’ve seen in recent years.

“You are piecing together what happened on the island, who you are, and what you are doing here and how you can escape,” Bakaba said. “The way it's a bit different from a roguelike is, imagine that I find an important clue, and I die just after that. Progress is still made. You might lose the gun that you found, but the story has moved forward. [The Protagonist] Colt now knows something and the player both knows something important and they need to act on this thing.”

However, Bakaba did allay any fears of Arkane departing from creating worlds stuffed with detail and excitement. “The one thing we wanted to make sure is that it doesn't mean that the player is literally on the clock in their moment-to-moment gameplay,” he noted. “If you want to play very deliberately, very slowly, and take your time, read every note, look at every painting, the game will not punish you for that.”

Deathloop will be Arkane’s debut on the PlayStation 5, an evolution which Bakaba says is “very exciting.” “The first thing that it means for games is just comfort, like higher resolution, higher frame rate, things like HDR, some use of ray tracing, etc. Just having higher fidelity on screen to make Seb's team's work shine in a way that it never did before is really exciting. Of course, I mentioned the frame rate. I think that's something really important. Until now our games and consoles have always been 30fps. Being able to target 60 for an action game, it's very exciting.”

Bakaba also expressed his excitement for the new DualSense controller. “It's got a lot of nice features with the haptics feedback, the active triggers. We are a first person game. We really value immersion a lot in our games,” he said. “Really feel the weapons in your hand, its reaction, how it reloads, how it reacts to reloading, etc… I think that players will enjoy those functionalities.

“This is something that we are… extremely proud to be part of, it's something so big. A new generation of console and the launch of them. It's not every time in a career that you have this opportunity. So, we are really thrilled,” concluded Bakaba.

Deathloop will release later this year for PlayStation 5 and PC.



