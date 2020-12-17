Kojima Productions has released a special free update to Death Stranding on PC that adds a bunch of Cyberpunk 2077-themed additions to celebrate the release of the latter.

The update includes several unlockable items, including a Cyberpunk 2077-themed Reverse Trike that has improved jumping power, a 'Silver Hand' modelled after Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand character's robotic arm, new holograms and several fashion items including Johnny's signature sunglasses.

But it's not just cosmetic, as the update also includes six new missions that feature characters and lore from Cyberpunk 2077, and an entirely new Hacking Function for Sam that allows him to target enemy machines in the game, including the ability to stop Mule sensor poles from activating, stun Odradeks and hack Mule tracks. Handy!

Alas, it does seem the update will be exclusive to the PC version for the time being. Kojima Productions also recently celebrated the studio's fifth anniversary by sharing some behind the scenes videos on their social channels, but unfortunately did not confirm any trace of a PlayStation 5-enhanced version of Death Stranding, which is a shame because we think it's rather good.

If you're curious about the reason for the link between the two games, Hideo Kojima himself makes a sneaky cameo in an early mission in Cyberpunk 2077, and you can check out our review of that game over here. Death Stranding, meanwhile, is out now for PC and PlayStation 4 and you can see a trailer for the crossover content below.