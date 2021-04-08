Dark murder mystery adventure Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise looks set to be headed to the PC following its launch last year on Nintendo Switch.

According to the latest annual report from the game's publisher's parent company Thunderful Games (as spotted by Gematsu) the game will apparently be recieving a PC version that will be launching exclusively on Steam which is aiming for release at some time in 2021.

The follow-up to 2010 cult hit Deadly Premonition, the game puts you back in the shoes of FBI Agent York and new character Aaliyah Davis who are both investigating a series of murders in the eerie town of Le Carre, with York's investigation taking place in the past and Davis' in the present.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise comes from the mind of director Hidetaka ‘Swery’ Suehiro who is also set to be releasing oddball mystery RPG The Good Life on PC and consoles later this summer.