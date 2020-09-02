Developer Behaviour Interactive has announced that asymmetrical multiplayer slash em up Dead by Daylight is heading to next generation consoles later this year, and be able to carry over their progress and upgrade to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions for no extra charge.

On top of this, the current releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and PC are to undergo what's being dubbed as the 'The Realm Beyond' update which will give the existing game a visual overhaul over the next few months - including updates to the game's "visuals, graphics, lighting, animations, and more."

As per the update announcement, players can also expect "even more environmental elements in the Killing Grounds" with the maps getting significant tweaks, starting with the Springwood and Yamaoka Estate locations. "More realistic modelling and textures" are promised for the characters too, and it's said will be directly related to each character's lore to ensure more consistency between the game and its story.

You can check out a video showing off some of the new visual upgrades below, with the first of The Realm Beyond updates expected to land in the game on September 8. Dead by Daylight is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and PC with the next gen release for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 due this "Holiday 2020."