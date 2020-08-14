Dead By Daylight has now gotten cross-play, bringing the communities of PC, Xbox One, Switch, and PlayStation 4 together.

In addition, the studio hopes that the mixing of players will produce new metas and ensure that survival is never guaranteed in the asymmetrical horror game. Something called Cross-Friends has been introduced, too, and that’s not just when the other player messes up a QTE and alerts the hunter. “Finally, players will now be able to create a friends list that is cross-platform and enjoy an unprecedented multiplayer experience in their favourite multiplayer horror game,” said the studio.

However, cross-play between the mobile versions of the game is not its focus, not for the time being. PC, Google Stadia, and Switch players will enjoy cross-play together in September, but “as of today, we cannot make Cross-Progression available on other platforms and we have no guarantee that it will happen.” It did state that it hears the community’s wishes, and will prioritise this type of cross-play further along the road.

Dead by Daylight is out now for Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.

