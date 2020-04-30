Darkborn, the monster hunter RPG set in medieval Europe, has been put on ice by developer The Outsiders (via Twinfinite).

Originally titled Archenemy, then named Project Wight, and finally dubbed Darkborn, the game got a gameplay reveal last year after four years in development. As a young monster leaving the nest, the player would seek revenge upon the Viking settlers who hunted their family down. Abilities like flight, wall running, enhanced vision, telepathy, and takedowns were absorbed from dead creatures, and allowed the predator to ambush their prey from any angle.