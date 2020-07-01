CD Projekt Red has revealed that the wall-running of Cyberpunk 2077 has been dropped due to “design reasons.” (via PC Gamer).

In a snippet of gameplay from 2018, the player character uses the wall-running mechanic to get the upper hand on a group of enemies. It was electrifying then and there, but it appears that this has been taken out of the game in favour of other features.

“Ah, the wall running,” said level designer Max Pears in response to a question from Game Reactor. “That is something that we removed due to design reasons, but there’s still going to be a lot of flexibility in how you move, that’s for sure.”

Hm. I suppose the sprawling streets of Night City might not lend themselves to this sort of movement, especially as the player moves from the centre to the outskirts. In addition, a lot of the gameplay appears to take place inside buildings, and even in futuristic cities, vertical traversal tends to be done through stairs and lifts (or elevators, if you’re from across the pond).

CD Projekt Red wants Cyberpunk 2077 to be its “crowning achievement” before the next generation of hardware hits the shelves. As a result, it has delayed the game twice to give the team time to ensure it’s all spick and span. However, this choice has still caused employees to crunch to get the game out of the door.

Cyberpunk 2077 comes to Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 19, 2020.

