CD Projekt Red has announced the next episode of their regular Night City Wire broadcast revealing more details on upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077 will take place next week, on Thursday November 19 at 5pm GMT.

Episode five will mainly focus on Keanu Reeves' character, Johnny Silverhand as well as the music from the game, and it's promised to be "a big one" so perhaps we can expect perhaps one or two more surprises. It's also worth noting the date of the broadcast is actually the date that the game was originally meant to release before it was delayed to December a couple of weeks ago.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on December 10 and recieve a further upgrade for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 to follow.