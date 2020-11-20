CD Projekt Red has had one more Night City Wire broacast and released a bunch of new trailers for upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077, amping up as we head towards the last few weeks before release with a bevvy of gameplay details.

The videos include a hefty gameplay trailer showing off character customisation and dialogue choices as well as a look behind the scenes at the score and soundtrack for the game, giving us an insight into the music you'll be hearing as you blast around Night City. CD Projekt Red also revealed that the game will feature a streamer mode that, when enabled, will replace copyrighted music with more DMCA friendly tracks if you're broadcasting the game to an audience.

Finally, we get an in-depth look at the character of Johnny Silverhand and a glimpse behind the scenes of actor Keanu Reeves' contribution to the game, which has been much more than your average celebrity cameo. Reeves worked very closely throughout the whole production process, it seems, including motion capture and more.

Check out the videos for yourself below. Cyberpunk 2077 is set for release on December 10 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC with the game getting a next generation upgrade on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 sometime next year.