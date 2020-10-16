CD Projekt Red has released another bounty of information and videos on its upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077 by way of the latest episode of its Night City Wire broadcasts, this time focusing on the game's fashion and vehicle choices that will allow you to explore the neon-drenched streets in style.

There'll be four styles to choose from and that you'll see as you pootle around, including Kitsch, Entropism, Neomilitarism, and Neokitsch. Each one has their own hallmarks and distinguishing features, from the "necesscity over style" of Entropism to the celebrity OTT-ness of Neokitsch.

Vehicles-wise, there's also plenty of choices with the game also teaming up with the real-life Porsche brand to bring the 1974 911 Turbo to the game owned by, naturally, Johnny Silverhand. Additionally, the actor playing him —Keanu Reeves— also gets his own motorcycle brand Arch Motorcycles into the game, with the company teaming up with developer CD Projekt Red to even provide realistic motorcycle sounds for the in-game vehicles.

You can check out all four videos, as well as a new short 'The Diner' trailer for the game for yourself below. Cyberpunk 2077 is set for release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Google Stadia on November 19 with Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 versions to follow at a later date.