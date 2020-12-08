Players of upcoming post-apocalyptic RPG Cyberpunk 2077 are being advised to use extreme caution playing the game if they suffer from conditions such as epilepsy as it transpires a mandatory scene in the game's story could potentially trigger epileptic seizures.

The information came about thanks to Game Informer's Lianna Ruppet who was writing about her experiences playing the game when the first PC review embargoes lifted last night. As a sufferer of epilepsy herself, Ruppert reported how the game uses several rapidly blinking light effects and a specific glitch effect utilised whenever Keanu Reeves' character Johnny Silverhands appears on screen that could have averse affects on those who suffer with the condition.

Perhaps most worryingly though appears to be a section of the game called the "Braindance" feature, that sees main character V put on a headset (in first person) that blasts their eyes with a flickering red and white LED that Ruppert says is very similar to those in devices used by actual neurologists to trigger seizures in epileptic patients during diagnosis.

Though of course currently there's no word on whether these devices were an intentional design inspiration or not, Ruppert warns that this triggered an episode herself, although thankfully her husband was able to intervene and prevent her from hurting herself any further. She subsequently advises that players look away or close their eyes completely when the headset in question comes into play until the sequence is over.

At the time of writing, CD Projekt RED are yet to comment on the matter, although there are increasing calls for the company to include options to disable these features in a patch. It's also unknown as of yet whether the expected Day One patch will alleviate any of these issues, but it's best to be forewarned if you have or there is a history of epilepsy in your family.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set for launch on December 10 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia and PC and will also be playable via backwards compatbility on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 with a full next-generation update set to come next year.