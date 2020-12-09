CD Projekt RED has released the launch trailer for the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, giving us a brief glimpse of some of the shenanigans you'll be getting up to as protagonist V as they venture through Night City as well as a hidden message to fans giving a tease at additional content coming early next year.

With plenty of guns, neon lights, a bunch of factions, side activities, cybernetic enhancements and more there's plenty to get up to during your time in Night City, with plenty of options for you to forge your own path. It also appears that the trailer is hiding a few secrets as well, as fans found a hidden message in the final frames of the trailer from the studio themselves.

The message thanks fans for their support and even gives a hint towards future expansions for the title, saying "While we're not ready to talk specifics just yet, we will say that we've learned a lot from our work on both Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine. Our planned expansions will take you even deeper into the world of Cyberpunk 2077, offering substantial story-driven content that'll give you otugh choices to make through impactful narratives that you won't soon forget."

What's more, the studio also promise a "free DLC program in early 2021" saying that, just as they did with The Witcher 3, they'll be dropping a "bunch of cool stuff" in free DLC packs that will "inject even more life into the world of the dark future."

You can check out the trailer for yourself below. Cyberpunk 2077 launches tomorrow, December 10, on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and also playable via backwards compatibility on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 with a full next-generation update coming early next year.