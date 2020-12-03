As excitement grows over the immenent release of Cyberpunk 2077 next week, CD Projekt RED has moved to dissasuade those who may be lucky enough to get the game earlier than release from posting spoilers online.

In a tweet from the game's official account, the studio said "Our ambition is for gamers all across the world to have the same —spoiler free— experience at the time the game releases" and have asked that players do not stream, post Let's Plays or similar video content from the game before December 9 at 11pm UK time.

Those who don't follow the advice, CD Projekt RED say, will see a visit from MAX-TAC, referring to the in-universe police squad that deal with rampaging cyberpsychos. We'll take that to mean they'll be sending out takedown notices and having the videos removed from internet as best they can. After that point, however, the devs say you'll be free to share as much as you want.

Fingers crossed moves like this will help the rest of us avoid spoilers out there, with some people on social media already reporting they've got their hands on the game. Thankfully, there shouldn't be too much longer to wait before the game's in our hands with Cyberpunk 2077 set for release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC (and backwards compatbile on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5) from December 10.