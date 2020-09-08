The official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account has clarified that microtransactions will not be a part of the singleplayer experience of CD Projekt RED's upcoming RPG.

As reported by our friends at Xbox Achievements, some fans were concerned following an earnings call from the company earlier in the week in which CEO Adam Kicinski, speaking to investors, said: "Well, we are never aggressive towards our fans. We treat them fair and we're friendly. So of course not, we won't be aggressive. But you can expect great things to be bought."

"Same as with our base game, our single-player games. We want gamers to be happy while spending money on our products. Same with microtransactions. So you can expect them, of course, and Cyberpunk 2077 is a great setting to sell things, but it won't be aggressive."

However, the game's official Twitter account moved to allay fears that these microtransactions would appear in the single-player campaign, and clarified that Kicinski was only talking about the multiplayer portion of the game- a seperate project not expected to release until some time after Cyberpunk 2077.

The account also moved to remind fans that the comments echo those made back in November of last year, where Kicinski told investors on that earnings call that multiplayer monetisation will focus on providing 'value for money'.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently set for a release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 19, 2020 with next-gen releases for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 to follow in the future.