Cuphead, the toony platformer for PC, Xbox One, and Switch, has made the leap to PlayStation 4.

Users on Resetera spotted the listing for the game on the PlayStation Store in a number of console regions. Last year, Studio MDHR celebrated five million copies sold globally across its three platforms. Still, it seemed odd that the game never released for PlayStation, as it has gone from strength to strength. Now, it’s available on the PlayStation Store priced at $19.99. Cheers to that.

Additionally, its Xbox version is getting an update which includes a digital gallery, behind-the-scenes commentary features, and a playable soundtrack. It isn’t known when this will roll out, though. And, The Delicious Last Course DLC, which was announced in 2018, is still in the works, but “it’s taking us a little longer than we thought,” explained Studio MDHR. We’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

Cuphead is out now for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.