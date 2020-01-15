Marvel’s Avengers has been delayed from May 15 to September 4, 2020, so that developers Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal are able to “deliver the ultimate Avengers gaming experience.” (via Crystal Dynamics).

The game is taking material from the comic books, novels, TV shows, movies, and video game adaptations of the superhero squad rather than the 2012 film of the same name. When Marvel’s Avengers was revealed during Square Enix’s E3 2019 show, some were put-off by the designs of Captain America and co., but Crystal Dynamics didn’t budge on its creative decisions. “The trailer is showing pre-alpha gameplay footage, which means the level of detail and overall polish of the character models will absolutely continue to improve as we get closer to launch,” said director Shaun Escayg at the time.

Now, the developer has chosen to delay Marvel’s Avengers so that the team’s ambition and these assurances may be fully realised and deliver a game worthy of the mighty Mjolnir. “As fans ourselves, it’s an honor and a privilege to work with these legendary characters and we know what these Super Heroes mean to us and True Believers around the world,” said Crystal Dynamics co-heads Scot Amos and Ron Rosenberg in a statement. The game is promising “an original story-driven campaign, engaging co-op, and compelling content for years to come,” and to ensure these are of the highest quality possible of the studio’s talented team, “additional development time” is required. The two thanked the fans for their support following the development of Marvel’s Avengers, and expressed that the “fine tuning and polishing” will be worth the wait.

Another Square Enix game, Final Fantasy VII Remake, has also been delayed by the developer. Although it was a “tough decision,” this is the right course of action in order to “deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve.”

Marvel’s Avengers is coming to PC, Xbox One, Stadia and PlayStation 4 on September 4, 2020.

