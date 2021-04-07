Crytek has released a new update for Crysis Remastered, giving the updated version of its futuristic FPS further enhancements, both of the graphic variety as well as adding some extra content and fixes to boot.

For all formats, the latest update adds a new level for the first time on consoles called Ascension, as well as the Classic Nanosuit menu. The update will also add three new visual modes on next generation consoles: Performance, Quality Mode and RayTracing running at the following specifications:

PlayStation 5

Performance Mode - 1080p - 60FPS

Quality Mode - 1800p - 60FPS

RayTracing - 1440p - 60 FPS

Xbox Series S

Performance Mode – 1080p - 60FPS

Quality Mode - 2160p - 30FPS

RayTracing - 1080p - 30FPS

Xbox Series X

Performance mode - 1080p - 60 FPS

Quality mode – 2160p - 60 FPS

RayTracing - 1440p - 60 FPS

The update also includes a bunch of bug fixes, which you can read about on the game's official Reddit - check out the PlayStation patch notes here and the Xbox ones over here. The patch is live now for Crysis Remastered on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.