Crossfire, one of the biggest games in the world, is getting a beta for its Crossfire X version and it could even arrive this week.

Crossfire is one of the most successful games in the world, with 650 million players from around the world and generating over $10 billion in lifetime revenue. A remake and a sequel, titled Crossfire HD and Crossfire 2 respectively, are in the works, and Smilegate has enlisted Remedy Entertainment for the games’ single-player campaigns.

Crossfire X will launch for Xbox One in 2020.

