The Messenger, the highly-rated action-platformer from Sabotage Studio, is getting a prequel, titled Sea of Stars (via Gematsu).

Sea of Stars will be a “turn-based RPG inspired by the classics, chock-full of endearing characters and unrestrained exploration, paying homage to genre’s greats while modernizing the overall experience.” Just like The Messenger, the developer is aiming to deliver compelling combat scenarios in a beautiful and dynamic fantasy world, with six playable party characters with their own unique approach to battle.

Valere and Zale are two young warriors hoping to graduate into “Solstice Warriors, the land’s final line of defense against The Fleshmancer’s monstrous creations.” The game promises a “twisting narrative,” and players won’t be made to grind if they want experience or items. If victory seems impossible, players must change and experiment with their strategy, utilising “sharp timing, anticipation, and pre-emptive counters to ultra powerful attacks.” Moreover, Sea of Stars is a prequel to The Messenger, but it acts independently of the original platformer. New and familiar players alike are able to jump into the new region and story.

Sea of Stars will launch for PC and consoles in 2022, now that it’s hit its Kickstarter goal of $133,000.