Cris Tales, from developers Dreams Uncorporated and SYCK, will come to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as well as its planned launch on PC and current-gen consoles.

The world of Crystallis is threatened by an avaricious and frightening Empress, and the young heroine Crisbell is the resistance’s beacon of hope with her time-travelling powers. Characters will join her on her journey, and the turn-based combat permits the player to combine attacks and gain the advantage in battle.

“Cris Tales is a classically inspired RPG where past, present and future are brought together on one screen,” said the developers and publisher in a press release. “Cris Tales’ hand-drawn, Colombian-inspired world is a charming pairing of fantasy, with tributes to real-world architecture and landmarks, making every step of this enthralling journey a delight to explore.”

Cris Tales comes to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC on November 17, and will also launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Watch the cinematic teaser trailer below.



