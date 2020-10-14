Publisher Modus Games has announced that upcoming time-skipping JRPG Cris Tales will miss its originally intended November release and will now launch next year.

Speaking on the decision to the delay the game, a developer blog has been released from Carlos Rocha Silva, CEO of Dreams Uncorporated and SYCK—the developers of Cris Tales. In it, he explains that "Cris Tales is the biggest project we have ever worked on, and we want to get it right." He went on to say that, due to the game's multiple timelines, development is akin to "developing three different video games at the same time. Three video games that must be impeccable so that we can deliver all the magic we have in our soul to all of you."

The team also hope that the extra time will allow them to address feedback from the game's recent demo, affording them the opportunity to give some extra polish to Crisbell's adventure.

In the meantime, you can check out a new trailer for the game below. Cris Tales is scheduled to release on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia in "Early 2021."