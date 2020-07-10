Crash Bandicoot: On The Run is on its way to mobile devices, from the developer of Candy Crush.

“In Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!, Dr. Neo Cortex has dispatched iconic villains across the multiverse to take control of all dimensions. With the help of his sister Coco, Crash must bash Cortex’s minions back to their own dimensions!” read the description of the new game. Players will visit various stages inspired by the series to prevent Cortex from achieving his evil goals. In addition, there is a base-building feature where Crash and co. can recycle Neo Cortex odds and ends for interior decor.

King, the studio behind the new game, added in an interview with Kotaku that the team was already working on a runner when Activision approached them to make a Crash game. A runner is pretty much a perfect fit for the IP, and the developers have hidden some deep cuts in On the Run when it comes to referring to the original games. Finally, those who pre-register for the game through the official website will unlock a Blue Hyena skin for Crash when the game releases.

Crash Bandicoot: On The Run will launch for iOS and Android this year. Watch the trailer below.