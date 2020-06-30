Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will feature over 100 levels and in-game purchases (via IGN).

This info has been picked up in an email to fans from retailer GameStop, which also mentions “new game modes” as well as the enormous number of levels. In comparison, Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped had 32 levels, plus bosses and secrets. Crikey.

The game is priced at £59.99+ on the Microsoft Store, and states that it does use “in-app purchases,” though these haven’t been explicated at the moment. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, developed by Beenox, featured in-game purchases to purchase cosmetics with the in-game currency. These Wumpa Coins were actually integrated as a post-launch update, and were earned through races, but were also purchasable in bundles, following feedback.

If players pre-order Crash Bandicoot 4, they’ll unlock the Totally Tubular skins for Crash and Coco, and a physical collectible if they pre-order at GameStop. Presumably, these will be also available as in-game purchases for those who didn’t pre-order, or perhaps the game will have other skins and add-ons for players.

Crash Bandicoot: It’s About Time comes to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2.

