An ESRB rating has been spotted for platformer Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time on Xbox Series X, despite the game currently only being available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The listing, spotted by Video Games Chronicle, implies that the orange marsuipal's latest adventure may be coming to next generation consoles following its release on current gen last week. It's interesting to note, however, that at the time of writing there doesn't appear to be a listing for the game on PlayStation 5, though bar any sort of format exclusivity announcement we'd be surprised if it doesn't head there too.

Of course, the main question will be what—if any—upgrade path publisher Activision may offer between current gen and next-gen. Xbox offers the Smart Delivery system to publishers and developers as a free upgrade for most titles, but the publisher opted not to use this for the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. We'll have to wait and see for an official confirmation of a next-gen version to see what players will be afforded.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.