Three editions of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have been leaked, and the “Cross-Gen Bundle” seems to suggest that players will have to shell out for a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X version of the game.

However, the existence of a “Cross-Gen Bundle” implies that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War won’t be opting into Smart Delivery, or anything of the like. It seems like this edition will parcel the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5 versions in one, and the Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions in another. This is similar to the Ultimate Edition of Control, which wasn’t well received by its players because it means that they now need to pay for another copy of the game to access it on the new platforms. Bit inconvenient, especially if you’d spent money to get the expansion packs too. It’s not clear whether the “Cross-Gen Bundle” is structured similarly to this, or whether it’s an upgrade to be bought at any time.

Anyway, back to Call of Duty. Pre-ordering any of the three editions unlocks early access to the (undated) open beta, plus the immediate unlock of Frank Woods for use in Warzone and Modern Warfare. With him arrives a unique assault rifle blueprint, which is also applicable in Warzone and Modern Warfare. The goodies also comprise ten tier skips in the Battle Pass, with the Confrontation Weapons Pack banner. Ultimate Edition scores the player the full game (of course), next-gen upgrades (that’s the “Cross-Gen Bundle”), and a Land, Sea and Air pack (containing three operator skins, three vehicle skins, and three weapon blueprints).

A proper confirmation of all of the above will likely arrive tomorrow, when Activision does a full reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It’s in development right now, and is targeting a 2020 launch.

