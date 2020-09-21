Activision has released the gameplay launch trailer for upcoming platforming sequel Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time ahead of the game's release next Friday.

In case you need a quick refresher; the game is a sequel to 2017's excellent Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy which was itself a remake of the first three Crash Bandicoot games that originally released on the PlayStation. However, Crash 4 is an entirely new story that sees the orange marsupial and friends team up with their allies and enemies in order to repair holes ripped in the universe as a result of their previous mis-adventures.

Promising multiple playable characters familiar and not-so-familar, Quantum Masks that provide unique and interesting powers such as manipulating time and more, it looks set to be quite the return for the old (new) Bandicoot, pulled together by developers Toys for Bob who also previously worked on the Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time launches for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 2.