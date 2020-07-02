Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time won’t use in-game purchases, ergo, that statement about in-app purchases is false (via Destructoid).

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled was free of in-game purchases initially, and then Activision added these with a post-release patch. That didn’t go down well, and though the feature is still in the racing remaster, Activision altered their format based on feedback from players. Hearing that Crash Bandicoot 4 would also feature these in-game purchases wasn’t outside of the realm of possibility, really.

But, Toys 4 Bob has set the record straight, and the game won’t include these when it launches for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2.

