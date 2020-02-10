The Bearded Ladies has revealed its new strategy stealth game, Corruption 2029, and it’s set in an apocalyptic America after a totalitarian regime turns into a catastrophe (via Fextralife).

Who’d have thought? Coming from the developer of Mutant Year Zero, it seems that the new game follows in its footsteps, but donning XCOM-esque tech and aesthetics. The stealth element is stressed, and the squad shows off their invisibility in the trailer for Corruption 2029. Excluding this, details are light on the ground, and all that we know is that it will be “a hardcore tactical game that should test the mettle of even the most experienced tactical gamers.”

Corruption 2029 comes to the Epic Games Store on February 17. Watch the reveal trailer below.



