Remedy has confirmed the release date for the next-generation upgrades for its sci-fi action adventure Control: Ultimate Edition, saying that they'll be available to download digitally from February 2, 2021.

The studio also confirmed that the visual upgrades on the new versions would include two modes, a 60FPS Performance Mode running at 4K resolution, and a Graphics Mode that runs at 30FPS and enables Ray Tracing. The next-gen versions were originally hoped to land when the new consoles themselves landed last month, but were delayed into early next year at the start of November.

Remedy also released a short teaser video of both modes, captured on a PlayStation 5, which you can see below. Control: Ultimate Edition includes the base game and all DLCs, including The Foundation and AWE. It's currently available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and will head to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X digitally on February 2, 2021 and at retail a month later on March 2, 2021.