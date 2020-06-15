Control, the surreal sci-fi shooter from Remedy Entertainment, is on its way to the next generation of hardware.

Control looked extremely spiffy on the current generation of consoles, so considering the souped up specs of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, it’s going to be practically transcendent. “Firing a few rounds in Control, you wonder why it is that some developers just get it, and others don’t,” said Josh in his review of the game. “Gunfire is hot, it crackles with recoil, so much so that Jesse rubs her shoulder between firefights, and the crunch of collateral damage is richly textured—papers fly, stone sprays, and desks are churned into chipping.”

Remedy Entertainment broke the news last night, but it isn’t able to share any more detail until it presumably gets the green light from Microsoft and Sony. Whether the port will include the The Foundation and AWE DLCs is unknown, and when the game will arrive on the next generation was left unsaid. Intriguingly, The Foundation DLC is exclusive to PC and PlayStation 4 until June 25, when it will then roll around for Xbox One players. Perhaps that is a factor in the advancement from the current to the next generation of hardware, but we’ll have to hold our horses for now.

Control is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

