Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend is a collection of the original SaGa games, ported to the Switch and ready to release in December.

Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend consists of ports of The Final Fantasy Legend, Final Fantasy Legend II, and Final Fantasy Legend III. As well as these, a special anniversary song has been included for its 30th anniversary celebrations. It also has a “high-speed mode,” “adjustable screen magnification,” and “game screen background customization.” The games will be compatible with TV and tabletop mode along with handheld mode, and will even feature the ability to hold the console vertically, like the Game Boy.

Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend comes to Switch on December 15.

