Daybreak Games has acquired Cold Iron Studios, the San Jose-based company currently working on a PC and console game set in the Alien universe (via Gematsu).

“We’re incredibly proud and excited to be part of the Daybreak family,” said Craig Zinkievich, co-founder of Cold Iron Studios, in a press release. Zinkievich will still be one of the directors of the developer and its Alien game will not be shelved as a result of the acquisition. With regards to the game, it will be “an action-packed, sci-fi shooter experience unlike any other game on the market,” which is quite nice.

“Daybreak and Cold Iron share the same passion and long history for delivering action-packed multiplayer games for audiences worldwide. In combining our decades of experience developing and launching globally successful multiplayer titles, we’re destined to make great games together,” continued Zinkievich. The partnership will see Zinkievich report to Ji Ham, CEO of Daybreak Games. The San Diego-based company has developed games like H1Z1, the EverQuest series, PlanetSide 2, and DC Universe Online.

“We are delighted to have Cold Iron Studios join the Daybreak Games family and accelerate our next generation of growth,” said Ham. “Strategic investments in highly talented and proven teams that have outstanding leaders and a track record of developing awesome online games is an important part of our growth and strategy for Daybreak.”

