Toy Soldiers, the classic strategy game from the Xbox Live Arcade, is getting a sequel set in World War 2 (via Eurogamer).

Its official title is Toy Soldiers 2: Finest Hour, and looking at the new screenshots of the game, it has returned to its quintessential (and quaint) roots. “Direct the chaos of battle. Deploy, command or take direct control of any unit on the battlefield,” reads the description, and the sequel boasts “physics based obstacles, deformable terrain, fluid placement, dynamic pathing and responsive AI.”

In addition, remasters of the original Toy Soldiers and Toy Soldiers: Cold War will launch for the Switch, with new content, a new difficulty, integrated DLC, and gameplay adjustments. These are set for a summer release, so they’ll get everyone up to speed for Finest Hour next year.

Toy Soldiers 2 comes to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch in 2021.

