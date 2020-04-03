Chucklefish, developer and publisher of Starbound and Wargroove, has revealed a new art style for its upcoming simulation game, Witchbrook (via Twinfinite).

Before, the game was boasting a top-down, 2D art style that was like Stardew Valley and Wargroove. Now, it’s got an isometric look that creates a 3D effect for its characters and settings. The new art style is the only new information we received, and it is still unknown when the game will release and for which platforms. Witchbrook is a “core project,” but Chucklefish has stated that the release is “quite a while off.”

Witchbrook is a “spellbinding isometric pixel art world” in which the player attends a school for magical students. “Forge your own identity as a witch-in-training on the road to graduation. Build relationships with fellow students and townsfolk, develop your magical abilities by attending classes and completing assignments,” reads the game’s description. “Participate in extracurricular activities such as fishing, growing magical crops and foraging strange mushrooms. Master secret spells, make friends for life and unravel the mysteries of the school…”

