Eric Barone, the creator of the successful farming sim Stardew Valley, mentioned that he’s got new projects in the pipeline and two of them are Stardew Valley spinoffs (via VG247).

Barone was quick to clarify that the projects are not ready to be shown off any time soon. “I want to avoid too much hype or speculation. I'd like to just make whatever game comes naturally to me without too much pressure or expectation,” he added. “I’m not setting out to make the next indie smash hit, I just want to make another game that I enjoy and am happy with. And to share some of my art & ideas with the world. If it becomes popular, I will be happy, but it’s not my focus.” That’s probably the best way to do development, especially if independent. Both games will be “single-player, top-down 2D games with pixel art styles,” much like Stardew Valley, and that these having been ticking along as the core game has been patched and updated.

Stardew Valley is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch.

