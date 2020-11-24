THQ Nordic has released a new trailer for upcoming action-RPG Chronos: Before the Ashes ahead of its release next month that explains the concept behind the game.

A prequel to last year's Remnant: From the Ashes, the game sees you take on the role of a hero exploring a mysterious labyrinth on a quest to save their homeland from a mysterious evil. However, an interesting mechanic comes into play when, every time you die, you come back to try again—only your hero has aged a year, which affects your mobility but also makes you more attuned to magic.

Promised is deep combat with a variety of weapons, abilities and powers available to your hero, and if it sounds a little familiar to those of you who own VR headsets, that's because it's based on developer Gunfire Games' earlier VR-exclusive Chronos, only following a complete overhaul to remove the VR necessicity and make it play more like a traditional third-person action-RPG.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Chronos: Before the Ashes is set to launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and PC on December 1.