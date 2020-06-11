Developer Torn Banner Studios has announced that upcoming medieval-themed first-person fighter Chivalry II will be releasing on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 at the same time as its already announced PC release, with next-gen versions to follow at a later date.

On top of this, the studio has announced that the game will feature cross-play between all formats, which will see players able to fight each other in larger scale battles such as massive castle siege battles fron the original 2012 Chivalry. Furthermore, each of the game's four classes will now have four of their own sub-classes to pick from giving fighters plenty of options to fight with.

Chivalry II is currently in a Closed Alpha on PC via the Epic Games Store, with a full PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 release expected later this year. The game will also release for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 at some point in the future with more news said to be coming soon - for now, you can check out the latest trailer for the game below.