Multiplayer medieval warfare game Chivalry II will be opening up a cross-platform Open Beta for people wanting to get their hands on the game ahead of its launch next month.

The beta will launch across all of the game's intended release platforms and allow you to play with and against your pals on a ton of new maps in the final playable test before the game goes live. New locations include The Slaughter of Coxwell, The Battle of Darkforest and The Siege of Rudhelm in Team Objective mode, The Battle of Wardenglade and Tournament Grounds in TDM and Free For All modes, the latter of which is also a new mode unlocked in this latest beta.

Full Customisation will also be on offer to get your Knights looking their best, and you can play on large scale servers offering a whopping upper limit of 64 or 40 player capacity depending on the game mode. You can also group up and form parties with friends on the same platform before you take the battle to the cross-play servers, should you so choose while PC players can also enter special "Duel Servers" and go one-on-one with other players.

The open beta for Chivalry II will run from May 27 from about 4pm UK time and end on June 1 at around the same time and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC with a pre-load going live around 24 hours before the start date. The full game meanwhile launches on those same platforms on June 8, 2021.