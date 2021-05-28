Painting adventure Chicory: A Colorful Tale will be launching on PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC in June, developer Greg Lobanov and publisher Finji have announced.

The game sees you on a quest to return a magical paintbrush that gives colour to the world to its owner, the titular Chicory. Both have mysteriously vanished along with the world's colour, which means it's down to you as her number one fan and your own freeform drawing skills in order to solve puzzles, manipulate the environment and gain new paint abilities to restore the world to its former state.

You can check out the release date trailer for the game for yourself below. Chicory: A Colourful Tale is set to launch on June 10 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.