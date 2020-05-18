Flea Madness is “multiplayer melee mayhem” where the player becomes a flea to squash the competition on an alien planet (via Gematsu).

Developed by Missset and published by Crytivo, this game has the sort of silliness of Worms or of Gadget Racers, but given a lick of paint for the next generation of consoles. Players will hunt each other down in Flea for All, the battle royale mode, or vy for supremacy by chowing down on chums and competitors alike. The flea is also able to eat insects that give them special abilities, offering them an edge in combat… or an unfortunate debuff.

Flea Madness is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2021. Watch the trailer below.



