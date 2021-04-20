Celeste developer Extremely OK Games has finally announced its follow-up to the platforming hit, with the studio's next game going under the title Earthblade.

While rather short on specifics, the team said that the new game would be "a 2D explor-action game in a seamless pixel art world" and in a "vibe reveal" also showcased a teaser of the game's artwork in a poster and a snippet of music (by Pedro Medeiros and Lena Raine, respectively) to give an idea of what the game will be like in a tweet which we've embedded below.

In an accompanying blog post from the studio, Extremely OK Games' Maddy Thorson—design director on Celeste—said that keeping the mystery of the new game was deliberate, saying "We've debated back and forth how to talk about this game during development. While making Celeste, we basically tweeted out whatever interesting-looking thing we were working on day-to-day, when we were in the mood for sharing. But an air of mystery lends itself particularly well to this project, so we've opted to save it all up for a big reveal that will hopefully blow your socks off."

Thorson also says that "it'll probably be a while before you get more information about Earthblade" and also didn't give a date on when we'd see the game outside of a vague '20XX' window. "The truth is that we don't know how long it will take, just that it will take as long as it takes (and that it will take a long time)." For now we'll have to wait and see. Earthblade is currently under development for as-yet-unannounced platforms.