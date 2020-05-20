CD Projekt Red is now the most valuable video game company in Europe, dethroning Ubisoft with a market capitalisation of $8.13 billion (via VGC).

Late last year, Bloomberg reported that the company got a return of 21,000 per cent over the previous decade—which is the biggest increase of any stock that was listed in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index. CD Projekt Red had a market capitalisation of $6.8 billion at that point in time, which placed it behind the market capitalisation of $8.12 billion of Ubisoft.

In April, CEO and co-founder Marcin Iwiński became a billionaire, holding a 12.64 per cent stake in the company which is valued at $1.05 billion. The news divided those looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077, with groups criticising fans’ celebration of Iwiński’s wealth as contradictory to the themes of the cyberpunk genre. Others mentioned that the CEO had experienced hardship in his early life, and his success founding and developing CD Projekt Red is evidence of someone changing their stars.

Still, it’s impressive that CD Projekt Red has eclipsed Ubisoft, because the French developer hasn’t fallen on hard times of late. 11 of its games have sold more than 10 million units in this console generation, including Assassin’s Creed Unity, Origins and Odyssey, The Division 1 and 2, and Far Cry 4 and 5. However, in comparison, Activision Blizzard’s market capitalisation is $56.27 billion, Nintendo’s is $53.73 billion, EA’s is $34.34 billion, and Take-Two Interactive is $16.13 billion.

It’s not a competition though, right?